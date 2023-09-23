– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 22 met with Mayor of New York Eric Adams, during which he affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to its cooperation with the US city, and will ensure interests for US and New York investors in the Southeast Asian country.PM Chinh, who has been in the US to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session, said that the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will create new opportunities for more practical and extensive cooperation.He expressed satisfaction with the strong and practical development steps in the collaboration between New York and Vietnamese agencies and localities, including in education and training as over 1,500 Vietnamese students are currently studying at universities in New York state.