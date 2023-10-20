Riyadh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia on October 20, as part of his trip to the Middle East country to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

PM Chinh told them that the Vietnamese Party and State always pay attention to overseas Vietnamese and those living in Saudi Arabia in particular, affirming that the Vietnamese communities abroad in general and those in Saudi Arabia are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, an important resource contributing to the cause of national construction, defence and development.

He wished that with the support of the embassy, the OVs would continue to play a important role in building a stable and prosperous community.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dang Xuan Dung, the Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia, at its peak, reached around 20,000 people, but currently, it consists of about 5,000. They are not permanent residents but are working and living in Saudi Arabia for employment purpose.

This was the final activity of PM Chinh’s trip to Saudi Arabia. In the evening, he and his entourage departed the Middle East nation for home./.