At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Bandar Seri Begawan (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said that he will propose Brunei create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the country, especially in legal assistance.

Meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and community in Brunei right after arriving in the country on February 10 afternoon (local time) for a two-day official visit, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam has never had such fortune, potential, international position and prestige as it does today, adding that the Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership is developing fruitfully.

He expressed his delight that the Vietnamese community in Brunei, though with a modest number of people, are strong and working in various areas from study, teaching to business. The Vietnamese leader urged them to abide by laws in the host country, stay united and serve as a bridge in relations between the two nations.

PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Brunei. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese embassy was also asked to hold activities linking the Vietnamese community together and provide them with more support, particularly in legal procedures.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community wished that more activities would be held to bring Vietnamese together in Brunei and the homeland, popularise Vietnam's culture in Brunei, especially teaching Vietnamese language./.