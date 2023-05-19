PM meets with Vietnamese community in Japan
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan on May 19 right after arriving in Tokyo for the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Vietnamese community in Japan on May 19 (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan on May 19 right after arriving in Tokyo for the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21.
Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu told the PM that the 476,000-strong Vietnamese community is the second largest foreign community in Japan, and the second biggest community of Vietnamese in the world.
The community comprises about 250,000 workers and apprentices, about 50,000 students, 60,000 engineers and about 50,000 residents. Vietnamese people, mostly youngsters, are living, working and studying in all 47 cities and provinces of Japan.
They have enjoyed favourable conditions from the host government in living, studying and doing business, said the ambassador.
Representative of the community showed delight at the PM's participation at the G7 expanded summit, which affirms Vietnam's rising position. They expressed confidence at the strong growth and bright future of the country.
They also gave a number of proposals for the development of the Vietnamese community and the promotion of Vietnam's image in Japan, as well as policies allowing them to make greater contributions to the homeland.
Showing his delight at the growth of the Vietnamese community in Japan, PM Chinh underlined that the Party and State always take the overseas Vietnamese community as an important and inseparable part of the nation, and a development motivation of the country.
The Party and State always work hard to care for the community, and hope for their contributions to the Fatherland, he said.
The Government leader highlighted the close relations between Vietnam and Japan, noting that in only two years since Japanese PM Fumio Kishida took office, the two PMs met six times to discuss ways to further expand the extensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Currently, Japan is the largest ODA provider of Vietnam, the third biggest investor, the third largest tourism market, and the fourth biggest trade partner, he said, adding that the two sides have exchanged viewpoints and shown close coordination at multilateral forums. This is a good condition for the Vietnamese community in Japan to develop, he stressed.
Briefing the community on Vietnam's situation, PM Chinh said that during the past over 35 years of implementing the "Doi Moi" (renewal) cause, Vietnam’s economic scale has reached 409 billion USD, with per capita income rising to 4,100 USD, and export revenue hitting 371 billion USD in 2022.
Vietnam has entered the list of 20 leading economies in terms of international trade and signed about 100 bilateral and multilateral trade agreements as well as more than 60 investment protection deals with partners, he said, adding that the living conditions of locals have been improved, with ensured security-defence and expanded external relations.
Taking note of the proposals of the community, PM Chinh said that the Government hopes for more ideas from the community and will bring them into policies and laws during the institution completion.
He asked the embassy and representative agencies in Japan to take a better care of the community, and extended regards of Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly leaders to them./.