NA Chairman meets former leaders of Ca Mau province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met former leaders of the southernmost province of Ca Mau in Hanoi on May 19.

Vietnam, Wales beef up cooperation in education sector The Vietnam-Wales education cooperation workshop took place in Cardiff, Wales, gathering representatives of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), the Global Wales programme, the British Council, eight universities from Wales, and 30 from Vietnam.

Hanoi strives to complete new-style rural building by 2025 Hanoi has set a target to complete new-style rural building by 2025 in a sustainable and effective manner, heard a recent conference held by the municipal Party Committee.

Times Higher Education, Vietnam cooperate to improve higher education quality Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Training and Times Higher Education (THE) - which is known for publishing the annual Times Higher Education – QS World University Rankings - on May 18 discussed further cooperation to improve the quality of higher education in Vietnam.