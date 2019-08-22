Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Son La province Pham Van Thuy (Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has issued several decisions on disciplinary measures against some officials.



Specifically, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Son La province Pham Van Thuy was given a disciplinary warning under Decision 1051/QD-TTg for his serious mistakes and violations at work.



Earlier, Thuy was disciplined by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission under Decision 1192-QD/UBKTTW. The inspection commission said Thuy, who was also a member of the provincial Party Committee and head of the steering committee for the national high school exams, along with Hoang Tien Duc, Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training and deputy head of the steering committee, had to bear the main responsibility for violations of regulations in organising the national high school exams in 2018 in Son La.



The violations brought serious consequences that affected the prestige of the Party Committee, administration and educational sector in the province, caused indignation in society, and many officials and Party members had been subject to criminal proceedings in association with the case.



The PM also gave a warning to Pham Viet Muon, former deputy chairman of the Government Office, for his serious mistakes and violations during the time serving as deputy chairman of the Government Office, under Decision 1052/QD-TTg.



Muon was earlier disciplined by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission for his wrongdoings in advising the Government leadership on the equitisation of and divestment of State capital in a number of enterprises under the management of the Ministry of Transport.-VNA