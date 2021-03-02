Politics Deputy FM highlights growing cooperation in ASEM Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has written an article highlighting the potential of growing cooperation in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), on the occasion of its 25th founding anniversary on March 1.

Politics Da Nang city set to become special urban area The central city of Da Nang is set to be part of the global supply chain network and a gateway on the East-West Economic Corridor by 2030, a meeting in Hanoi on March 1 heard.

Politics Chances for self-nominated candidates in NA election: Front leader Self-nominated candidates will have opportunities to secure a seat in the National Assembly - the country’s most powerful agency - in the upcoming election slated for May 23, said Hau A Lenh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

Politics Vietnam, proactive and responsible member of ASEM Leaders of 26 Asian and European countries, including Vietnam, founded the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) on March 1, 1996 in Bangkok. Over the past 25 years, Vietnam has proved to be a proactive, dynamic, and responsible member, contributing to the organisation’s development.