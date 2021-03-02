PM: More effort needed to complete urgent tasks
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting on March 2 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked Cabinet members to continue focusing attention to completing their tasks while addressing the Government’s regular meeting on March 2.
Assessing the implementation of the socio-economic development plan in the first two months of the year, the PM said outcomes have surpassed the figures reported earlier to the National Assembly, most notably those regarding public debt, budget overspending and collection, reserves, and major economic balances.
Vietnam has successfully fulfilled the dual goals of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting production and business and ensuring normal social activities in the new context, he said.
The PM attributed the results to the engagement of the entire political system and the outstanding efforts of the business community and people nationwide, with significant contributions from the Government and its members, ministries, agencies, and localities.
Regarding key tasks in the time ahead, he stressed the need to optimise the opportunities and stay resolved to complete the tasks set for the first half of this year and the year as a whole, saying the first job is to realise the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
More effort is needed to fight the pandemic and carry forward the “5K” principle - Khau trang (Facemasks) - Khu khuan (Disinfecting) - Khoang cach (Keeping distance) - Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gatherings) - Khai bao y te (Medical declarations), and maintaining vigilance during the fight, he said.
He ordered the acceleration of vaccine provision for priority groups, including the poor, social policy beneficiaries, and at-risk people.
Given the difficulties facing businesses, Phuc urged ministries and agencies to further remove obstacles, promote production and business, and speed up socio-economic recovery, targeting growth of 6.5 percent.
He noted the need to select quality FDI sources amid the trend of inflow investment.
The PM also asked ministries and agencies to review and adjust current support packages and soon propose new packages to assist businesses and people in difficult circumstances.
The Minister of Planning and Investment presented a supplementary report to the meeting assessing the implementation of the socio-economic development plan in 2020.
Exports grew 7 percent; 1 percent higher than the previously reported figure. The urban unemployment rate stood at 3.88 percent; lower than the reported figure of 4.39 percent.
National GDP growth was 2.91 percent and per capita income 2,779 USD; both higher than the figures reported earlier./.