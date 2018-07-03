Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries, sectors and relevant agencies to pay more attention to building institutions while chairing the Government’s regular meeting in Hanoi on July 3.

The Ministry of Justice delivered a report on the implementation of the Government’s programme on building laws and ordinances and the promulgation of documents stipulating the enforcement of laws and ordinances in the second quarter of 2018.

Ministries are set to build and promulgate 151 documents, giving details on law and ordinance regulations in 2018, including 60 documents providing details of laws and ordinances that have come into force.

As of June 30, the Government, along with the Prime Minister, ministries, and ministerial-level agencies promulgated 93 out of the 151 documents.

Ministries were urged to proactively draft documents for the promulgation of the remaining documents.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc mentioned some constructive recommendations and proposals of localities on institutions and policy mechanisms in the recent review conference on the country’s socio-economic performance in the first half of 2018.

He asked the Minister-Chairman of the Government Office to quickly collect these opinions and reply them quickly to the localities.

The PM requested the Ministry of Justice and the Government Office to conduct regular inspections on the implementation of the Government’s programme on building laws and ordinances.

At the meeting, the Government also considered the proposal of building resolutions stipulating the management of sand and soil in river beds.

Cabinet members also discussed a draft law on architecture and a draft resolution stipulating preferential treatment for Vietnamese who had participated in the resistance wars for national independence and doing international missions but now residing overseas.

They also discussed a plan to allocate the remaining funds and address some of the bottlenecks in the transfer of regular expenses from the central budget in 2017.-VNA