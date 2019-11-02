PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third from right) attends the launch of Vietjet's new flights in Thailand (Photo: VNA)



Bangkok (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on November 2 in Bangkok to launch commercially flights connecting Bangkok and Chiang Rai with Udon Thani operated by the Thai subsidiary of Vietnam’s low-cost carrier Vietjet.



The PM is in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.



He was joined at the launch by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and representatives from the two Governments.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh hailed Vietjet’s outstanding endeavours and achievements in both Vietnam and the region, particularly its successful joint venture in Thailand.



He said the airline’s success has contributed to economic, trade, cultural and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and Thailand.



The Thai Deputy PM thanked Vietjet for its investment in Thailand and expressed his belief that the new services will help enhance connectivity and cooperation between the two countries.



Flights between Bangkok and Udon Thani will start on November 25, with one return flight daily. Every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday there will be one more additional flight from Bangkok to Udon Thani.

The Chiang Rai-Udon Thani service will be launched on November 26 with three return flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Udon Thani is the transport hub in northeast Thailand. It is also the region’s main economic centre with big communities of foreigners including Vietnamese.



Vietjet’s subsidiary in Thailand - Thai Vietjet Air - is currently operating five domestic routes in Thailand and 17 international routes between Thailand and Vietnam, Taiwan (China) and China.

The same day, PM Phuc made his appearance at a ceremony to announce the Bangkok (Thailand) - Da Nang (Vietnam) and Phuket (Thailand) – Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) routes operated by Vietnam’s national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.



Vietnam Airlines officially started flights between Phuket and HCM City with five flights a week on October 27. Meanwhile, it operates one daily flight between Bangkok and Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang.



With an average growth of more than 15 percent in the 2015-2018 period, Thailand is one of the major and stable markets of Vietnam Airlines. So far this year, the carrier has transported more than 700,000 passengers between the two countries, up 6 percent compared to the figure of the entire 2018./.