Politics Public Security Deputy Minister visits Cambodia A delegation led by Gen. Lieut. Gen. Bui Van Nam, Deputy Minister of Public Security, paid a working visit to Cambodia from November 22-24.

Politics Vietnam, Sweden boost friendship, cooperation The Vietnam-Sweden Friendship Association (VSFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations held a seminar in Hanoi on November 23 on the role of Vietnam-Sweden people-to-people diplomacy over the past 50 years.

Politics PM arrives in Busan to attend ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Busan on November 24 to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK.

Politics Vietnam, EU step up defence - security ties Measures to boost security – defence cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) were discussed at the their first ever security – defence dialogue recently held in Brussels, Belgium.