PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends groundbreaking ceremony of smart city in Busan
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 24 attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a smart city in Gangseo district, Busan city, the Republic of Korea.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and ASEAN leaders attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Eco Delta smart city in Busan, the RoK on November 24. (Photo: VNA
Dignitaries at the event, the first activity within the framework of ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, included RoK President Moon Jae-in, and ASEAN leaders.
The “Eco Delta City” is a key national project of the RoK will be carried out in the 2019-2023 period. Covering 2.8sq.km, the Eco Delta City is expected to accommodate 8,500 people. It will be applied modern technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, towards serving effectively people’s life, promoting growth and sustainable social management and responding to challenges of natural disasters and climate change.
Addressing the ceremony, President Moon highlighted the significance of smart cities for the development and prosperity of countries in the region.
He spoke highly of ASEAN’s recent efforts to boost the ASEAN Smart Cities Network initiative, pledging to share experience and cooperate with ASEAN partners in this domain.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage arrived in Busan on November 24 afternoon to attend the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK from November 24-28 at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in./.