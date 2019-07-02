Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on June 2 early morning, concluding his trip to attend the 14th G20 Summit in Japan and his visit to the country at the invitation of host Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



During his stay from June 27 to July 1, PM Phuc had nearly 60 activities. As a guest of the G20 Summit in Osaka, he joined all discussions of the event and gave opinion to the draft joint statement of the summit.



Addressing a session on innovation, he proposed promoting the formation of a global network of innovative centres, including those engaging in AI research and development. He also supported the Japanese PM’s initiative of Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT).



At the sessions on climate-environment and sustainable development, PM Phuc suggested that countries and the international community strengthen practical support to countries that are vulnerable to climate change, including Vietnam.



On the sidelines of the summit, he had meetings with many leaders of G20 member countries and international organisations who lauded the role and prestige of Vietnam in the region, showing their hope to promote partnership with Vietnam for peace, stability, cooperation and development.



During his Japan visit, PM Phuc had talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, during which he affirmed that Vietnam always considers Japan an important, long-term and reliable partner, while the host highly valued Vietnam’s position, role and external achievements, as well as its initiatives and active contributions to the G20 Summit.



The two leaders agreed to work together to implement effectively Japan’s official development assistance (ODA)-funded projects in Vietnam and promote bilateral cooperation in the public-private-partnership (PPP) format.



Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation documents between the two sides.



PM Phuc met representatives of 25 leading technology firms and a round-table with those of major corporations of Japan. He joined an investment promotion conference in Tokyo with the participation of representatives of about 1,200 businesses from both countries, and witnessed the granting of 32 investment licences and the signing of a memorandum of understanding among localities and businesses of both sides with a total value of over 8 billion USD.



On June 30, he attended the Japan – Vietnam lotus festival in Wakayama prefecture.



PM Phuc met Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and Chairman of the Japan – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, and held working sessions with the Governor of Chiba, the Mayor of Nasushiobara, Tochigi prefecture, and the head of the Japanese External Trade Organisation.



He also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Consulate General in Osaka, and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan.-VNA