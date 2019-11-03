Politics PM attends 22nd ASEAN-China Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit in Bangkok on November 3.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends opening ceremony of 35th ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined leaders of other ASEAN countries and the bloc’s partners at the opening ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 3 morning.

Politics High-level military delegation wraps up visit to Cambodia A Vietnamese high-level military delegation, led by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on November 2 concluded their four-day official visit to Cambodia.

Politics Vietnam wants to boost multi-faceted partnership with Cameroon Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue visited Cameroon on November 1 and 2, part of his working trip to Africa.