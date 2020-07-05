Politics Greetings to Venezuela over Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 5 sent a message of greetings to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros on the 209th anniversary of Venezuela’s Independence Day (July 5, 1811).

Politics NA Vice Chairwoman, APF delegation visit Son La Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and a delegation of the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF) visited the northern mountainous province of Son La on July 4.

Politics Kazakhstan Ambassador lauds ties with Vietnam Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries at a press conference in Hanoi on July 3.

Politics Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, during which they talked about issues of mutual interest and agreed on measures to effectively promote bilateral defence cooperation, one of the important pillars of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.