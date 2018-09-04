Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second, right) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 4 hosted the visiting Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s Central Committee Saysomphone Phomvihane in Hanoi.The Government leader highlighted the growth of the special ties between the two countries over the past years, stressing that the two sides should work closely together to further develop the relationship and fight division plots of hostile forces.He expressed his sympathies over the losses that Laos has suffered during the collapse of hydropower dam in Attapeu, underlining that Vietnam has made every effort to help Laos overcome the disaster’s consequences.Amidst complicated and unexpected developments in the world and the region, he stressed the need for the two sides to effectively implement joint statements, high-level agreements as well as cooperation plans between the two Governments and agencies of both sides, including the collaboration deal between the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and the LFNC for the 2016-2020 period.Noting that the LFNC will host the Laos-Vietnam-Cambodia Buddhism conference in late 2018, the PM underscored the significance of mass mobilization, as well as ethnic and religious affairs to the national construction and defence in both countries.He asked for closer collaboration between the LFNC and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in popularising and promoting the tradition of the special ties of Vietnam and Laos, while combating wrongful arguments from hostile forces to divide the two nations, and continue supporting each other at multilateral forums.PM Phuc affirmed his support to the strengthening of affiliation among agencies and sectors of Vietnam with the LFNC, as well as the policy of fostering partnership among localities of both sides, especially those along the border.On the occasion, the PM asked the Lao side to continue backing the Vietnamese community in settling down in the country.For his part, Saysomphone Phomvihane thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for giving a helping hand to Laos during the disaster of hydropower collapse in Attapeu.Lauding the socio-economic development of Vietnam, he described the success as a motivation for Laos in completing socio-economic targets.Briefing the host on the outcomes of his talks with representatives of the Mass Mobilisation Commission of Vietnam, he said that the two sides agreed to work harder together to educate the younger generations in both countries of the loyal solidarity and close ties between the two nations, while continue the exchange of delegations and the coordination in holding conferences and seeking measures to boost the growth of the Vietnam-Laos special friendship.He said that the LFNC has maintained sound partnership with the Vietnamese side in issues related to ethnic and religious affairs, and asked for Vietnam’s support to the organisation of the Laos-Vietnam-Cambodia Buddhism conference.On the occasion of the Vietnam’s 73rd National Day, he wished Vietnamese people further successes in the cause of national construction.-VNA