At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

For the development orientations for the city, the PM stressed the three economic pillars, namely sea-based economy, high technology and tourism, and said billion-USD projects are coming to the city.Hai Phong should strive to become a centre of education-training and health care of the northern coastal region; a smart, modern and exemplary of the country, the leader said.He also brief the participants of the meeting on the key achievements of the country over the past five years./.