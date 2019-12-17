Politics NA Standing Committee commences 40th session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its 40th session, the last of its kind this year, in Hanoi on December 17.

Politics Vietnam boosts bilateral, multilateral ties on ASEMFMM14 sidelines Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh had bilateral meetings with officials from the foreign ministries of Romania, Kazakhstan, Spain, Ireland and Bulgaria on December 16.

Politics Prime Minister begins official visit to Myanmar Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (local time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 17-18.

Politics Vietnam raises proposals to help ASEM bolster multilateral cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh raised some proposals to help the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) enhance its role in fostering multilateral cooperation, while addressing the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid on December 16.