Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Speaker of the Swedish parliament Andreas Norlen (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a meeting with Speaker of the Swedish parliament Andreas Norlen on May 28 as part of his official visit to Sweden.The Swedish parliament leader hailed PM Phuc’s visit, the first by a Vietnamese PM since 1999, in the context of the two countries organising various activities to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship.For his part, PM Phuc emphasized that the Vietnamese high-level delegation’s visit on the occasion of the important anniversary aims to demonstrate Vietnam’s high valuation of the support that the Swedish people had given to Vietnam both in the past and at present.He praised the contributions made by the Swedish parliament to the development of bilateral relations, and urged the parliaments of both countries to continue working together to assist with the implementation of new agreements and cooperation directions between Vietnam and Sweden.Phuc expressed his hope that the two parliaments consider the establishment of friendship parliamentarians’ groups to help boost their cooperation.He informed his host on the outcomes of his meeting with King Carl XVI Gustav and talks with PM Stefan Loefven, during which the two sides agreed upon a range of measures to further the bilateral ties in a win-win partnership.The Vietnamese government leader asked the Swedish parliament to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country to settle down and integrate into the host society while preserving their national cultural identity, thus contributing to the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries and nations.Andreas Norlen affirmed that the Swedish parliament supported and would make efforts to push for the early signing and ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, which benefits all sides. He said the signing of the FTA will create a strong impetus for economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and EU member countries, including Sweden.PM Phuc conveyed an invitation to visit Vietnam from Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to Speaker Andreas Norlen.–VNA