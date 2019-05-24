Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets with King Harald V of Norway (Source: VNA)



- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with King Harald V of Norway on May 24 as part of his ongoing official visit to the European country.During the meeting, PM Phuc conveyed regards of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong to the King.While expressing his pleasure to visit Norway, the Vietnamese leader spoke highly of achievements in all aspects made by Norwegian people under the reign of the King.King Harald V welcomed PM Phuc’s visit, and highly valued the results of the talks between the two Prime Ministers.He affirmed that the Norwegian royal family always supports comprehensive development of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.PM Phuc stressed that the Vietnamese Government and people always attach importance to strengthening traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Norway.He said the close friendship between the two peoples is the basis for bilateral cooperation to be deepened, thus benefiting both sides, while hoping for support from the Government and royal family of Norway in the coming time.On the occasion, PM Phuc extended forwarded the invitation of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong to King Harald V to visit Vietnam again.The King accepted the invitation with pleasure.-VNA