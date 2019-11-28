– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met on November 28 with Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Moon Hee-sang, who said the parliament has high consensus on the continued enhancement of all-round relations with Vietnam.Moon welcomed the Vietnamese PM’s official visit to the RoK, describing the trip as a vivid demonstration of the thriving strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.Both host and guest expressed their delight at the strong and fruitful growth of bilateral ties, which they said have turned their countries into members of a family and leading partners of each other.The RoK parliament speaker said on the basis of the achievements obtained so far, the two countries should keep strengthening mutual trust and understanding, and further cooperate to develop their strategic cooperative partnership more extensively and practically in all spheres, including politics, diplomacy, security, defence, economy, trade, investment, science, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange, as well as in regional and international issues.At the meeting, PM Phuc lauded the sound cooperation between the Vietnamese and RoK parliaments.He highly valued the support that the RoK’s National Assembly and parliamentarians, including the speaker and the RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, have given to Vietnam and the two nations’ relations.He voiced his hope that they will continue supporting the countries’ governments, businesses and people to expand cooperation.The PM also asked the RoK parliament to further assist, through laws and policies, the Vietnamese community, especially Vietnamese-RoK families, in the country in accessing development chances and integrating into the local society.Moon also noted with satisfaction the increasingly closer collaboration between the two parliaments. He expressed his wish to further intensify relations between the legislatures, their agencies and parliamentarians, and better bring into play the role of parliamentary friendship groups in each country.The RoK parliament has high consensus on the continuation of reinforcing ties with Vietnam in all fields, he noted, adding that it will have more practical measures to support the Vietnamese community in the country./.