Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) meets with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf (L) (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with the King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf on May 27 as part of the activities in his ongoing official visit to Sweden.The Vietnamese Government leader thanked the Swedish Royal family and Government for their warm welcome for the Vietnamese delegation, while conveying the invitation of Party Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong to the King and Queen to visit Vietnam again.PM Phuc affirmed that the Vietnamese people always treasure the friendship, valuable support of Swedish people for Vietnam in the past and at present, stressing that Vietnam highly valued the relations and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.For his part, King Carl XVI Gustaf applauded the Vietnamese leader’s visit to Sweden, affirming that this and the official one to Vietnam by Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria Ingrid Alice Desiree in early May have marked special milestones in the relationship between the two countries on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.The King said he always keeps a good impression on the Vietnamese country and people during his visit to Vietnam in 2004, adding that he admires the will of Vietnamese people and appreciates achievements that the Southeast Asian nation has achieved on its path of socio-economic development.He affirmed that the Swedish Royal Family always supports stronger and more effective development between the two nations through multifaceted cooperation, and the partnership for sustainable development and innovation that the two countries are heading.-VNA