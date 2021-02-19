Politics 14th NA Standing Committee to convene 53rd meeting on February 22 The 14th National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 53rd meeting in the capital city of Hanoi on February 22, announced the NA Office on February 19.

Politics Plan issued to implement NA resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision issuing a plan to implement Resolution 130/2020/QH14 of the National Assembly on joining the UN peacekeeping operations.

Politics Vietnam wants to continue boosting trade ties with Myanmar: Ambassador Vietnam hails Myanmar’s achievements in structural reforms and impressive economic growth in the past year, and wants to continue bolstering the economic-trade and investment ties with the nation in the time to come, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passes away Former Politburo member and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passed away at his home at 3:25am on February 19 in Luong Thuan hamlet, Luong Quoi commune, Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre due to old age and serious illness.