PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Chinese Minister of Public Security
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi at the meeting on February 19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi in Hanoi on February 19.
Welcoming his guest, who is in Vietnam to co-chair the 7th meeting on cooperation in crime prevention and control between the two ministries of public security, PM Phuc informed about the success of the recent 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
He reiterated that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attach importance to maintaining and developing the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with their Chinese counterparts, which is a consistent policy, a strategic choice, and a leading priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy.
The PM applauded the outcomes of the working session between Zhao and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam, asking the two sides to continue implementing the freshly signed agreement well.
The Chinese minister delivered Premier Li Keqiang’s Lunar New Year greetings and congratulations on the success of the CPV’s 13th National Congress to PM Phuc.
Vietnam and China are important strategic partners of each other, Zhao emphasised, expressing his hope that they will further strengthen economic, trade, and investment ties and guarantee supply chains so as to generate practical benefits for both peoples.
PM Phuc thanked China for its active cooperation and support for Vietnam’s proposals and initiatives during the latter’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020.
The meeting between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on February 19 (Photo: VNA)Amid fast and complex developments in the global and regional situation, the countries’ Government leaders held phone talks early, in April 2020, to discuss cooperation and mutual assistance in the COVID-19 fight, he noted.
Vietnam highly values China’s enormous efforts in the pandemic prevention along with economic recovery and development, he went on.
The PM underlined that in the face of the current complex international situation and for all-round interests of the two Parties and countries, Vietnam really hopes for peace and stability in the region.
The CPV has the responsibility of guaranteeing Vietnam’s legitimate interests, and it supports a China of development with active contributions to regional and global peace, cooperation, and development, Phuc affirmed.
Vietnam wishes and is ready to join China in enhancing political trust, coordinating well in international and regional issues of shared concern, effectively realising the high-level common perceptions on sea-related issues, respecting each other’s legitimate interests on the basis of compliance with international law, and actively contributing to the maintenance of peace and the promotion of cooperation and development in the region and the world, according to PM Phuc.
He voiced his belief that the two governments and the two ministries of public security will help with the sound relations between Vietnam and China.
The Vietnamese Government leader also asked the Chinese Ministry of Public Security to facilitate the development of bilateral links in economy and trade and help sustain peace, friendship, stability, and development along the shared borderline.
Via Minister Zhao, PM Phuc offered the best wishes to Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang./.