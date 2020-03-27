Prime Minister receives new Cambodian Ambassador
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 27 hosted a reception for Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth, who has just begun his tenure in Vietnam.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 27 hosted a reception for Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth, who has just begun his tenure in Vietnam.
PM Phuc told his guest about his recent talk over the phone with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vietnam’s decision to provide aid in the form of medical supplies worth 100,000 USD to Cambodia.
He added that the Vietnamese Health Ministry will present Cambodia with SARS-CoV-2 test kits worth 5 billion VND (over 211,400 USD).
PM Phuc stressed that the biggest outcome of bilateral cooperation last year was the signing of legal documents recognizing the achievements in land border delimitation and border marker planting. He asked the Cambodian side to tighten border control for epidemic prevention while still facilitating the flow of goods across the border.
The Vietnamese Government leader also urged that the two countries increase cooperation in finance and transport, and pledged to assist Cambodia in training in the field of security-national defence.
Ambassador Chay Navuth said he was impressed by Vietnam’s development in many fields, particularly an economic growth of over 7 percent in 2019. He thanked the Vietnamese Government for its provision of medical supplies for Cambodia to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The diplomat expressed thanks to Vietnam for helping the Cambodian people escape the Pol Pot genocidal regime and for providing Cambodian students with scholarships.
He pledged to work as a bridge to further strengthen and develop the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and sustainable, long-term comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.
PM Phuc told his guest about his recent talk over the phone with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vietnam’s decision to provide aid in the form of medical supplies worth 100,000 USD to Cambodia.
He added that the Vietnamese Health Ministry will present Cambodia with SARS-CoV-2 test kits worth 5 billion VND (over 211,400 USD).
PM Phuc stressed that the biggest outcome of bilateral cooperation last year was the signing of legal documents recognizing the achievements in land border delimitation and border marker planting. He asked the Cambodian side to tighten border control for epidemic prevention while still facilitating the flow of goods across the border.
The Vietnamese Government leader also urged that the two countries increase cooperation in finance and transport, and pledged to assist Cambodia in training in the field of security-national defence.
Ambassador Chay Navuth said he was impressed by Vietnam’s development in many fields, particularly an economic growth of over 7 percent in 2019. He thanked the Vietnamese Government for its provision of medical supplies for Cambodia to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The diplomat expressed thanks to Vietnam for helping the Cambodian people escape the Pol Pot genocidal regime and for providing Cambodian students with scholarships.
He pledged to work as a bridge to further strengthen and develop the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and sustainable, long-term comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.