PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (blue suit) at the Port of Singapore's control centre (Source: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation visits the Supply Chain City (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 27 visited the Port of Singapore and Supply Chain City – a provider of logistic services and urban solutions under the YCH Group, as part of his ongoing official visit to the country.The Vietnamese PM spoke highly of the management and operation model of the Port of Singapore, expressing his impression of the process of handling, operation and IT application at the port.He suggested the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA), which operates the Port of Singapore, share its experience and enhance cooperation with Vietnam to help the country fine-tune its seaport systems.Not only being a shipping hub in Southeast Asia, Singapore is also considered a leading nation in maritime transport in the world.The PSA is now operating a total of 60 berths at its container terminals, using modern and automatic loading and unloading equipment, enable them to serve the world's largest container ships. The operation of berths is monitored and arranged by the most modern computer system in the world.With advanced technologies and superior management experience, as well as the strong application of information technology in loading and unloading services, and customs clearance services, the PSA has high competitiveness in the region and attracts great number of foreign ships for transiting at the port.In 2017, the PSA handled up to 33.3 million TEUs of cargo. The number of containers handled in the port is estimated to account for about 10 percent of the world's total number.Meanwhile, the supply chain of smart logistics services and urban solutions - Supply Chain City of the YCH Group is considered a small Silicon Valley for logistics and the important supply chain of Singapore.Launched in 2017 with an area of more than 600,000 sq.m, Supply Chain City makes Singapore a major logistics hub of the world.YCH Group CEO Robert Yap introduced PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Vietnamese delegation to the firm’s operations and Supply Chain City as well.He said the city has applied many modern technologies in logistic services, in which many stages of loading and unloading are fully utilised by machines.The group has a subsidiary in Vietnam, he noted, adding that YCH plans to expand its logistic operations in Vietnam in the future.For his part, PM Phuc said Vietnam wants to learn from the group’s experiences, affirming that the Vietnamese Government will create optimal conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to promote cooperation with Supply Chain City in order to promote modern logistic services in the country.Vietnam will focus on building a number of logistic service and goods centres and it hopes for cooperation from foreign partners, he said, expecting that the YCH Group will set up partnerships with Vietnamese companies to invest in this field.-VNA