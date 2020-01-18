Society Vietnamese expats in Cambodia gather for Tet celebrations Vietnamese expatriates and businesses in Cambodia gathered at the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations in Phnom Penh on January 17, as the biggest Vietnamese traditional festival only about a week away.

Society Hanoi exhibition spotlights Soviet Union’s women An exhibition on women of the former Soviet Union kicked off at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on January 17.

Society Account receiving foreign money in Hanoi disturbance case frozen The Ministry of Public Security on January 17 said that through its investigation into the disturbance case in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, authorities have found a number of domestic and foreign individuals and organisations provide money to rioters in the case.