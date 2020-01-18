PM offers incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders offered incense at a temple dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh on Ba Vi mountain in Hanoi on January 18.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
The visit was made on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday 2020.
PM Phuc pledged to promote national solidarity, spread the campaign “studying and following morals and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh”, contributing to build a more prosperous and powerful nation in accordance with the late President’s wish.
The temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh is located on the highest peak of the Ba Vi Range at an altitude of nearly 1,300 metres./.