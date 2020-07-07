PM offers sympathy to China over severe floods
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 7 sent a message to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang to offer sympathy over the great losses in human lives and property caused by severe flooding triggered by torrential rains in 26 out of 31 localities in China since early June.
Fields flooded following heary rains in China's Hunan province on July 6 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 7 sent a message to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang to offer sympathy over the great losses in human lives and property caused by severe flooding triggered by torrential rains in 26 out of 31 localities in China since early June.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also extended his sympathy to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi./.