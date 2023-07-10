PM orders acceleration of reforming judicial record issuance procedures
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive on the promotion of administrative procedure reform in issuing judicial record certificates, aiming to create convenience for citizens and businesses.
People line up to apply for judicial record certificates at the Hanoi Department of Justice. (Photo: nld.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive on the promotion of administrative procedure reform in issuing judicial record certificates, aiming to create convenience for citizens and businesses.
As per the document dated July 9, to promptly tackle existing limitations and enhance administrative reform in receiving and processing requests for the certificates, ministers, heads of central-level and governmental agencies, and chairpersons of provincial people's committees are instructed to strictly comply with the requirements for the issuance as stipulated in Article 7 of the Law on judicial records.
Effective solutions should be implemented to put an end to the request for citizens’ judicial record certificates that do not conform to regulations. Specifically, the focus should be on implementing several tasks, such as raising public awareness; taking corrective measures against the misuse of the request for the submission of the certificates by organisations and businesses; and ensuring the confidentiality of judicial record information in line with the law.
Furthermore, efforts are required to digitise and improve the judicial record database, connecting and sharing data to serve the certificate issuance.
Among many bodies mentioned in the directive, the Ministry of Public Security is tasked to collaborate with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the People's Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province to study and develop a pilot solution for issuing the certificates on the VNeID (e-identification) app. Based on results of the work, a comprehensive report must be submitted to competent authorities serving the nationwide implementation./.