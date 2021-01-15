PM orders democratic, fair, safe organisation of general elections
A Hanoian receives election paper for the elections of deputies to the 14th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels in the 2016-2021 tenure (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ensuring democracy, fairness, safety and thrift in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.
In a directive dated January 14, PM Phuc asked the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) to coordinate with relevant agencies to direct news agencies to disseminate the significance and importance of the elections, the right to vote and to stand as a candidate of citizens to officials, public servants, armed forces and people from all walks of life.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment should instruct the General Statistics Office to guide its provincial and municipal chapters to provide population data until December 31, 2020 to serve as a foundation to count the number of NA and People’s Council deputies at each administrative unit.
The Government leader directed the Ministry of Transport and the MIC to work on specific plans to ensure smooth transport and information during the preparation and organisation of the general elections, especially before and in the election day of May 23, 2021.
The Defence Ministry and the Ministry of Public Security should have plans to deploy personnel to ensure political security and social safety and order, and stay ready to respond to natural disasters.
The Finance Ministry has to promptly allocate funding for centrally-run agencies and localities to carry out election work.
PM Phuc also required the Health Ministry to continue keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 pandemic developments and implementing prevention and control measures synchronously and effectively.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should work with relevant agencies to have plans to actively respond to possible disasters, while the Government Inspectorate has to guide the asset declaration for candidates, and promptly solve denunciations and complaints of citizens before, during and after the elections.
The Government leader asked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to be responsible to ensure the progress of the general elections.
Meanwhile, the People’s Committees at all levels will organise the general elections as directed by the National Election Council, the National Assembly Standing Committee, the Government and the Prime Minister, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee./.