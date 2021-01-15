Politics Vietnam reaps many diplomatic achievements: Foreign Ministry spokesperson In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has reaped encouraging achievements in pandemic control, socio-economic development and particularly external relations, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Binh Phuoc asked to maximise advantages in agriculture Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the southern province of Binh Phuoc to work harder to deal with existing problems and optimise its advantages and potential, especially in agriculture.

Politics VUFO to step up peace, solidarity, friendship activities The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) plans to step up peace, solidarity, and friendship activities with foreign countries, strategic and comprehensive partners, and international friends in 2021, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 14.

Politics More open space needed to promote people’s mastership: Party official The application of information technology (IT) should be stepped up, thus creating a more open space to promote people’s mastership, Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, has said.