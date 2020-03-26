PM orders faster public capital disbursement to fuel growth
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to boost the disbursement of public investment capital and consider this as the most important measure to make up for the losses the COVID-19 epidemic causes to economic growth.
A view of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
This is part of the conclusion he made at the recent meeting on solutions to tackle difficulties, promote economic growth and ensure social security under the pandemic’s impact.
Accordingly, the PM requested ministries, sectors and localities to work harder to disburse all the capital left from 2019 as well as the amount planned for this year.
He also demanded stronger attraction of private and foreign investment, effective implementation of credit support solutions, swift handling of administrative procedures for the early application of rescheduling and reduction of taxes and fees related to businesses, and support for the exploration of new export markets.
Additionally, the Government leader told them to keep a close watch on the pandemic’s developments and influence on economic growth so as to propose aid packages to stimulate growth at appropriate points of time.
They were also requested to take measures to ensure social security and care for people’s life, especially labourers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak; strictly control prices of the State-managed commodities and input materials for businesses; and ensure the supply of food and essential goods for consumption./.