Politics Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in the region and the world.

Politics Foreign ministry informs entry-exit policies for foreigners over COVID-19 Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 14 answered reporters’ queries about entry and exit policies for foreigners who are subject to temporary suspension of entry into Vietnam within 30 days from 12:00 on March 15, 2020.

Politics Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights (especially documents certificating health conditions if any).

Politics PM: Vietnam pools all resources to fight COVID-19 Vietnam has engaged the entire political system, including the military and public security forces, in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told WHO Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park during a reception in Hanoi on March 14.