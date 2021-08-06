PM orders further COVID-19 vaccine allocation to southern localities
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to promptly allocate more COVID-19 vaccines to Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces, which are the country’s current largest hotspots.
The MoH is also ordered to build plans for the distribution of the next vaccine batches and urge relevant agencies to speed up vaccination pace.
In a bid for HCM City and adjacent localities to reach herd immunity in the fastest time possible, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, requested authorities of HCM City and its neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An take the initiative in working with the Health Ministry to adjust the vaccine administration procedures in tandem with requirements and current situations, as well as devise vaccination plans and report the vaccine demand based on the plans to the Ministry.
The MoH is responsible for the vaccine distribution to ensure supply based on requests of the People’s Committees of HCM City and the provinces./.