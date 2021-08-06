Health Vietnam detects 4,009 new COVID-19 infections over last 12 hours Vietnam detected 4,009 new COVID-19 cases over the last 12 hours to 6pm on August 6, putting the national tally at 189,066, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Saudi Arabia presents aid package to support Vietnam's COVID-19 fight The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given a 500,000-USD medical aid package to Vietnam to support the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health WHO committed to assisting Vietnam in COVID-19 response World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam Dr. Kidong Park has reaffirmed that WHO stands ready to accompany the Government of Vietnam in COVID-19 response as well as provide Vietnamese health workers with professional training and instructions on how to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus disease.