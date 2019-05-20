A fire sparked by hot weather and a monsoon destroyed 15ha of forest in Quang Binh province (Photo: infonet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Heads of localities or establishments where fires cause serious consequences to people and property will have to take responsibility for any violations of fire prevention and control, according to an official dispatch issued on May 19 by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



In recent years, many big fires have occurred in urban and densely populated areas, industrial parks, and business and entertainment service establishments, causing serious damage to people and property.



To prevent and control fires, especially during the prolonged periods of hot weather, the PM asked local governments, people’s committees, ministries and relevant agencies to issue legal documents on fire prevention and control, and improve State management of residential buildings.



The Ministry of Public Security was asked to work with ministries and offices to evaluate fire prevention and fighting in industrial zones, warehouses, residential areas, and forests to discover fire risks and violations of regulations.



Establishments will be closed if they are found not complying with regulations on fire prevention and control. If heads of establishments are in violation, they will be strictly fined, the document said.



The Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Construction and Ministry of Public Security were also requested to review legal documents, regulations, and technical standards on fire prevention and control and offer suggestions on ways to improve State management of the problem.



In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was required to instruct power companies and units to examine electrical grids and networks to discover if there are fire risks.



The media has also been asked to expand reporting and broadcasting of fire prevention and fire-fighting methods, while authorities were told to organise training in fire-fighting and escape skills for the public.-VNA