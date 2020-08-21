Society HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses Authorities in HCM City have launched aid packages to help local businesses, especially small- and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs), maintain their operations.

Society Quang Tri: 227-kilo bomb safely handled A mobile bomb and mine clearance team from PeaceTrees Vietnam safely handled a 227 kg bomb left over from the war in Luong Le village, Tan Hop commune, in Huong Hoa district, central Quang Tri province.

Society Hanoi’s pedestrian streets closed to prevent COVID-19 The People's Committee of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi has announced the capital city’s popular ‘walking streets’ will be temporarily closed from August 21.

Society Four prosecuted for transnational scam exploiting COVID-19 pandemic Police in Hanoi’s Hoang Mai district said on August 21 they had issued decisions to start legal proceedings against and detain four suspects for allegedly engaging in a wire fraud scheme seeking to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic.