PM orders higher COVID-19 testing capacity
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed on the increase of testing capacity with simple procedures, during a cabinet meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control held on August 21.
He also spoke highly of concerted, timely and stringent efforts in containing the spread of the pandemic, particularly the establishment of the Ministry of Health’s special force in the central city of Da Nang, the country’s major hotspot, as hundreds of medical workers have been sent to the central region.
The PM called for dramatic solutions to speed up testing, and asked all people to install the Bluezone contact tracing app on their smartphones.
He also ordered all sectors, especially the Health Ministry, to stay vigilant and spare no efforts to stop the spread of new community transmissions. At the same time, the health sector must enhance virtual training for medical workers nationwide to fight the pandemic.
In addition, he reiterated the significance of the close control of entry-exit at border regions and punishment for violators.
The Ministry of Education and Training has been tasked with working with localities on the organisation of the national high school graduation examination in Quang Nam, Da Nang and elsewhere, as well as the start of the new academic year in a safe and suitable manner.
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has been asked to amend policies supporting laid off workers and submit to the Government for consideration.
At the meeting, Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that the spread of COVID-19 in central Da Nang city and Quang Nam province has been gradually contained, as the number of new infections in the two hotspots has been on the decline. Meanwhile, northern Hai Duong province had no new cases to report in the past three days./.
