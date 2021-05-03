In Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has recently issued dispatch No.570/CD-TTg dated May 2 on improving the efficiency of the fight against COVID-19.



In the dispatch, he asked ministers, secretaries, chairpersons of people’s committees and Vietnam Fatherland Front chapters of centrally-run cities and provinces to continue seriously following directions of the Secretariat, Government, Prime Minister, National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Health Ministry’s prevention and control regulations.



Those who show the lack of responsibility and fail to seriously follow prevention rules must be punished in line with the Party regulations and State laws.



They were asked to review and perfect prevention and control rules while increasing inspection over the effort, take responsibility for the outcomes of pandemic prevention and control work and socio-economic development in the current situation.



The PM required offering timely commendation to Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Lam Dong for adopting rapid and active approach to combating the pandemic.



Da Nang city, and the provinces of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Tien Giang must learn from lesson and seriously abide by the Health Ministry’s 5K regulation.



Da Nang, Ha Nam and Yen Bai must clarify responsibility of individuals and collectives in an objective, fair and strict manner, considering the consequences caused by them.



The Health Ministry was assigned to monitor the implementation of the PM’s directions, the supplement of medical equipment and infrastructure in localities.



Ministries, agencies and localities, particularly heads of Party committees and authorities, were responsible for tightening discipline in immigration management. The inter-sectoral team from the ministries of health, foreign affairs, national defence, public security and transport must closely oversee the entry of Vietnamese from abroad, and foreign experts and technicians.



The Government leader ordered strengthening leadership and staying vigilant against the pandemic, further enhancing collaboration among agencies, and offering timely commendation to front-line staff.

The Health Ministry was assigned to follow the Politburo’s conclusion and the Government’s Resolution on the import and production of vaccines, and conduction of vaccination. It must make a report to the Government in the upcoming meeting to prepare for a response to a scenario of having 30,000 infection cases.



Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, will give comprehensive directions related to the work, and report to the PM when necessary./.