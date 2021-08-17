Politics Vietnam to affirm support for cooperation in COVID-19 fight at 42nd AIPA General Assembly Vietnam will show its viewpoint on promoting COVID-19 prevention and control cooperation, particularly concerning vaccines, among member parliaments of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and ASEAN nations at the upcoming 42nd General Assembly of the AIPA (AIPA- 42), said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics VFF should promote key role in reinforcing national great unity bloc: Party leader The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and its member organisations should better perform their key role in building the national great unity bloc, sticking to the goal of national independence and socialism, and resolutely safeguarding national independence and sovereignty, thus maintaining socio-political stability for national construction, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has stated.

Politics Party leader attends Vietnam Fatherland Front's national conference Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended an online national conference to launch the action plans of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and member organisations to implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, which opened on August 16.

Politics Embassy in Afghanistan ensures citizen protection The Vietnamese Embassy in charge of Pakistan and Afghanistan is conducting citizen protection measures amidst escalating tensions in Afghanistan.