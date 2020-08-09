Society Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province in the central region in the fight against COVID-19.

Society Traffic safety must be ensured in face of COVID-19: PM Phuc Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered relevant ministries, authorities and heads of the provincial and centrally-run cities to exert efforts so as to ensure traffic safety in face of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Lockdowned hospital in Da Nang reopens after two weeks A hospital linked to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam's central region has reopened to the public, two weeks after it was placed under strict lockdown.