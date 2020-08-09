PM orders localities to prepare sufficient materials for COVID-19 tests
Pandemic-hit localities must ensure sufficient reserves of materials for timely COVID-19 tests, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered at a recent meeting of the permanent cabinet members on the fight against the pandemic.
Disinfecting a class to prepare for the national high school graduation exam (Photo: VNA)
The government leader spoke highly of the National Steering Committee on the fight, the Ministry of Health and localities for their efforts, and praised collective and individual donors for their contributions to Da Nang city and Quang Nam province in the central region.
However, he also asked officials and administrations of the localities hit by the pandemic to mobilise all the resources in the all-out effort to keep the outbreak at the lowest level.
The People’s Committees of the provinces and centrally-run cities must bear the responsibility on the application of measures in the localities and the strengthening of anti-pandemic measures, PM Phuc stressed.
He called on all the people to wear a face mask at public places and in the means of public transport, and to avoid crowds.
Those with smart phones should install the Bluezone app to help find and track the people of infection risks, thus containing the spread of the pandemic, the leader said.
As for the nationwide high school graduation exam, PM Phuc ordered the Ministry of Education and Training to complete options so as to ensure a safe exam without any risk of infection.
On August 9, nearly 867,000 throughout the country started their first day of the exam. The preparation and holding of the exam were ensured to facilitate them and prevent the spread of the pandemic./.