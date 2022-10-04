PM orders more efforts in corruption fight
An inspection delegation of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control works with leaders of Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, agencies, and People’s Committees of provinces and cities to immediately address shortcomings in the corruption prevention and control, and boost thrift practices.
In a dispatch dated October 3, the leader urged leading officials of ministries, sectors and localities to popularise the outcomes of the 10-year corruption fight as well as tasks and solutions for the coming time.
They were requested to remain resolute and persistent in implementing measures in the fight with greater political determination, and stronger, more drastic and effective actions.
It is also necessary to improve the quality and efficiency of dissemination and education to raise awareness of Party officials, members and public servants, he noted, stressing the importance of continuing to perfect mechanisms, policies and laws on socio-economic management and corruption prevention and control.
Strengthened discipline, and strict punishment must be used to deal with any corruption cases, the leader said.
He also asked leaders of ministries, sectors and localities to continue perfecting the apparatus organisation and increasing the capacity and operational effectiveness of offices and units involved in the work./.