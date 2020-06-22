Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the regular Government meeting in Hanoi on June 22 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

He made the order while presiding over a regular Government meeting in Hanoi on June 22 on the development mechanisms of power sources and networks.

All economic sectors could take part in electricity generation in association with environmental protection, the PM said, with priority being given to renewable energy.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the relevant agencies have been asked to join hands to ensure progress of power projects.

PM Phuc also requested the acceleration of wind, liquefied natural gas and solar power projects in a transparent manner.

The prices of renewable energy have significantly dropped in recent times, raising competitiveness compared to traditional energy sources, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade./.