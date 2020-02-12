PM orders removal of bottlenecks for border trade
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) orders removal of bottlemecks for import-export activities (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 12 ordered the removal of bottlenecks for export-import activities and trading of goods in border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19).
In the dispatch, the Ministry of Health is asked to promptly work with relevant agencies in building regulations on medical examination, trading of goods, and entry and exit of vehicles and drivers at sea ports, airports, border gates and on the railways.
This aims to create optimal conditions and step up customs clearance for exports and imports, while ensuring disease prevention and control.
Accordingly, drivers must wear protection suits, face masks and take hygienic measures at border gates’ quarantine areas before coming back to Vietnam.
The PM also agreed with a proposal by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on continuing export-import activities and trading of goods via two auxiliary border gates of Tan Thanh and Coc Nam in Lang Son province and a crossing point in Mong Cai city of Quang Ninh, in the principle of strictly complying with disease prevention regulations./.