PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the teleconference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control, departments and localities must stay on duty round the clock to fight the pandemic during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Chairing a teleconference with 63 cities and provinces on January 27, PM Chinh, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said though the pandemic has been under control, it remains complicated with the emergence of Omicron and possibly other new variants.

Accordingly, he asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to promptly submit legal documents on the Programme on COVID-19 Prevention and Control for 2022-2023 to the Government for consideration and issuance, and continue fine-tuning and supplementing anti-pandemic principles based on the realites.

The PM requested the MoH to work closely with localities to accelerate vaccinations this spring, step up the recognition and production of domestically-made vaccines and medicines, ensuring that the process is carried out in a scientific, open and transparent manner.

Toward the goal of minimising infections, serious cases and deaths, the MoH must fully prepare infrastructure to cope with contingencies and ensure regular health check-ups for citizens.

The Ministry of Education and Training was assigned to build and issue new prevention and control measures in the new conditions to re-open schools as soon as possible in a safe and effective way.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and tourism must build a roadmap to resume tourism activities no later than April 30 – May 1, PM Chinh stressed.

At the same time, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Public Security, National Defence, and Transport will rearrange entry-exit activities safely and conveniently.

With the motto of leaving no one behind, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs must ensure social welfare for all residents, especially a warm and happy Tet for them, the government leader noted.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was urged to ensure sufficient supply of goods and prevent price speculation, especially necessities during Tet.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Vietnam recorded over 2.1 million COVID-19 cases during the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections as of January 26, over 1.9 million of them recovered. So far, as many as 166 cases related to Omicron variant have been found, including six in the country.

Vietnam is striving to finish the injection of the second shot to children aged 12-17 by late January and the third shot to those aged above 18 by the end of the first quarter this year./.