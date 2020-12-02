Society Vietnam provides Laos with 1,000 tonnes of rice for people hit by flooding The General Department of State Reserves at the Ministry of Finance on December 2 directed the Department of State Reserves in the Nghe An-Ha Tinh region to deliver 1,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to Savanakhet province in Laos, to support natural disaster-hit people in the locality.

Society Nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens flown home from US Close to 360 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United States on a Vietnam Airlines flight as part of collective efforts by competent authorities of both sides from November 30 – December 1.