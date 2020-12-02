PM orders strengthening COVID-19 prevention measures
The Prime Minister on December 2 issued Dispatch No.1699/CD-TTg on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
At a quarantine site in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
In the document, he asked ministries and ministry-level agencies, Government agencies, centrally-run municipal and provincial People’s Committees to continue closely controlling infections from external sources, zone off and quarantine affected areas, raise the sense of vigilance, uphold the responsibility of heads of units, as well as take drastic, concerted and effective measures in the effort.
The centrally-run cities and provinces must follow requirements as recommended by the Health Ministry, including compulsorily wearing masks in public places, spraying disinfectants in quarantine sites and those gathering a large number of people such as supermarkets, schools, bus stations, airports, railway stations, public transport means, and especially at medical establishments.
Chairpersons of those entities were required to enhance inspection and punish heads of units for violations in line with the Government’s Decree No.117/2020/ND-CP dated September 28 regulating punishment of administrative violations in the medical field.
About a local COVID-19 infection case in Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal authorities must quickly trace down F1 and F2 cases to prevent the third wave of infection.
The Ministries of Defence and Public Security were also assigned to strengthen border and immigration management.
The PM allowed flights carrying diplomats, experts, investors, skilled workers and their relatives to Vietnam as well as Vietnamese guest workers to other countries.
Ministries, agencies and authorities of centrally-run cities and provinces were asked to support the repatriation of Vietnamese citizens living abroad.
All passengers to Vietnam must be put under quarantine at designated facilities.
Activities gathering large crowds must be suspended.
In case of local transmissions, social distancing measures must be imposed at high-risk areas.
The health sector must improve its capacity and cooperate with foreign partners to produce COVID-19 vaccine for domestic use.
The mass media must continue raising public awareness of the pandemic, instruct the people to stay vigilant and prevent negative and distorted information from causing public concern./.
