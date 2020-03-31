Politics Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, during their recent phone talks.

Politics NA Chairwoman’s letter to AIPA members’ heads National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), has called on the organisation’s members to join hands in COVID-19 fight.

Politics Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.