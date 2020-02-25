Politics Party official receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 25 for US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth.

Politics Disease control must go in tandem with economic development: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 25 highlighted the twin tasks of curbing the spread of COVID-19 and completing socio-economic targets set by the National Assembly.

Politics Washington meeting discusses ASEAN-US Special Summit preparation Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc attended a meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Washington, the first held under Vietnam’s chairmanship, on February 24.