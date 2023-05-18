Politics Prime Minister receives WTO Director-General Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 18 hosted a reception for Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Leaders and formers leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on May 18, on the occasion of the late President's 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).

Politics Japanese Ambassador: Vietnam is an important partner of Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19-21 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Politics Japan’s G7 Summit invitation demonstrates Vietnam’s increasing role: diplomat Vietnam has been invited to the expanded G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, slated for May 20-21, which demonstrates the importance the international community attaches to the country’s increasing role in the region and the world at large, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.