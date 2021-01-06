Society Two foreign tourists lost in mountain climbing incident in Lam Dong found Two foreign women, a 35-year-old British and a 28-year-old South African national, were found by search and rescue forces after they became lost in the forest while climbing the Langbiang mountain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Business HCM City to have up to 300,000 job vacancies in 2021 Enterprises in HCM City will seek between 270,000 and 300,000 employees this year, according to the municipal Center of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (FALMI).

Society Three men sentenced to jail for anti-State propaganda The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on January 5 sentenced Pham Chi Dung to 15 years in prison for making, storing, and spreading information, documents, and items for the purpose of opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Society Pre-Tet gifts sent to soldiers, people in Truong Sa A large number of farm products have been presented to soldiers and people stationed in the island district of Truong Sa (Spratly) by members of the business association of the Central Highlands’ Lam Dong province in the hope of bringing them a happier Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.