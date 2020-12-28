By December 27 evening, Vietnam recorded 1,441 COVID-19 cases. (Photo: VNA)

By December 27 evening, Vietnam recorded a total of 1,441 cases of COVID-19, of which 693 were community infections. The number of deaths still remained at 35. As many as 1,303 patients have recovered from the disease.Of the active patients, eight were tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2, eight twice, and eight thrice.A total of 16,799 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide./.