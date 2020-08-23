At a plastic waste dump in Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered enhanced management in reuse, recycling, treatment and reduction of plastic waste.

State agencies and local authorities have been asked to devise plans on the issue by October 30, which work to minimise plastic pollution and the use of single-use plastic, and to prioritise recycled and eco-friendly products.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has to complete an institution on solid waste management in the draft revised law on environmental protection, in an effort to promote models of the circular economy. Also, it will build a mechanism restricting the production and consumption of single-use plastics, towards a total ban on those activities.

The ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have been tasked with assessing current plastic waste management and submitting a plan on the establishment of an eco-industrial park to the PM, as well as closely following regulations on plastic waste imports.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance will have to draft amendments to the law on environmental protection tax, and work with the MoNRE to put forward incentives which encourage recycling plastic waste and using eco-friendly materials and products.

Other ministries and relevant agencies have been asked to classify and reduce plastic waste in their respective fields, along with bolstering communications to raise public awareness./.