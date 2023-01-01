Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and launched a groundbreaking ceremony for 12 components of the second phase of the north-south expressway project in the central province of Quang Ngai on January 1.



The 12 component projects cover a total length of 723.7km, of which the Ha Tinh-Quang Tri section is 260.9km, Quang Ngai-Nha Trang 352.1km and Can Tho-Ca Mau 110.9km.



The total investment is initially estimated at nearly 147 trillion VND (6.23 billion USD).



In order to complete the expressway construction from the northern border province of Lang Son to the southernmost province of Ca Mau by 2025, PM Chinh asked the Transport Ministry to direct all stakeholders to ensure the safety and quality of works with the highest sense of responsibility.



Ministries, centrally-run agencies and authorities of 32 provinces must work closely with the Transport Ministry to tackle arising difficulties and complete the project on schedule.



On the occasion, the PM also launched the emulation month for the disbursement of public investment capital.

In the afternoon the same day, he visited the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Quang Ngai based in Dung Quat Economic Zone and Binh Son Refining and Petrolchemical (BSR) factory in the province.

Covering a total area of 1,700ha, the VSIP Quang Ngai has so far drawn 32 investors, including 27 foreign investors from countries and territories, such as the US, Belgium, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan with a total investment of nearly 1 billion USD, generating jobs to around 30,000 workers.



PM Chinh agreed to allow Quang Ngai to build the VSIP 2 which must give priority to hi-tech areas, green and circularly economy, digital transformation and innovation.

At the BSR, Chinh said the Government will ask ministries and agencies to remove obstacles and expand the factory by late 2025 or early 2026, toward ensuring the supply of petrol across the country together with Nghi Son and Long Son petrolchemical refineries in Thanh Hoa and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Operational since 2010, the BSR has a total investment of roughly 3 billion USD and an annual capacity of approximately 6.5 million tonnes. Last year, it churned out around 7 million tonnes of products of various kinds, earned a post-tax profit of some 13 trillion VND, added nearly 18.3 trillion VND to the State budget and employed around 1,500 workers./.