PM orders work start on new terminal of Tan Son Nhat airport in Q3
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently ordered construction of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport be started in the third quarter of 2022 and the facility be put into use in September 2024.
A terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
He made the order at a recent meeting on the projects being carried out at the airport in Ho Chi Minh City, according to the Government Office.
To improve the capacity of Vietnam’s biggest airport to meet the growing demand, in 2020, the Government agreed on a project to upgrade its runways and taxiways. The PM also approved another on building Terminal T3.
So far, the runway and taxiway upgrades have been basically completed, but the implementation of procedures for terminal construction and the transport projects connecting with this airport is lagging behind schedule.
PM Chinh asked the Ministry of National Defence to work with relevant parties to hand over 16.05ha of land under its management for the Terminal T3 project and another 11.89ha for the building of a road linking nearby Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa roads in Tan Binh district in July.
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the HCM City People’s Committee were told to start work on Terminal T3 and the transport projects connecting with this terminal in Q3 this year and put them into operation in September 2024.
The projects must be carried out safely without corruption and losses. Meanwhile, relevant ministries, sectors and agencies must complete procedures within their competence as soon as possible, the Government leader noted.
The Terminal T3 project is under the supervision of the State steering committee for nationally important projects./.