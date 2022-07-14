Business Online conference promotes Vietnam-Algeria trade The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 13 held a virtual conference to promote Vietnam-Algeria trade and business cooperation.

Business Vietnam’s real estate still a magnet to foreign investors Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam continuously increased in the first half of this year, especially in the real estate sector that attracted 3.15 billion USD, making up 22.5 percent of the total registered capital.

Business UK hands over national trade repository to Vietnam The British Government handed over the Vietnam national trade repository (VNTR) to the Vietnamese side at a ceremony on July 13.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on July 14 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,201 VND/USD on July 14, up 3 VND from the previous day.