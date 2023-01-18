Society Activities in pedestrian space in Hanoi's heart suspended during Tet Pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem lake at the heart of Hanoi will suspend activities during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival from January 20 (or the 29th day of the last lunar month).

Society Ministry proposes issuing chip-based citizen identification card for children under 6 The Ministry of Public Security has proposed that children under the age of six, can receive both birth certificate and chip-based citizen identification card at the same time when their birth is registered.

Society Nearly 4,000 traverse Mong Cai int’l border gate Nearly 4,000 people have undergone immigration procedures via Mong Cai international border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh in 10 days after resuming entry-exit regulations.

Society UN official hails Vietnam’s efforts in caring for children Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), had a meeting on January 16 with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Violence against Children Najat Maalla M’jid who updated Giang on the outcomes of her recent visit to Vietnam and discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation in the time to come.