PM pays homage to late Government leader, General Giap
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 18 paid tribute to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and General Vo Nguyen Giap at their homes in Hanoi, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year – Vietnam’s largest national festival.
Pham Van Dong served as a Politburo member in 35 years, a member of the Party Central Committee in 41 years, and as Prime Minister in 32 years from 1955 to 1987.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense in tribute to to General Vo Nguyen Giap. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, Vo Nguyen Giap served as a Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Standing Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnamese People’s Army, and a National Assembly deputy from the first to seventh tenures.
The General, whose military career started with his appointment to lead the first Vietnamese revolutionary army unit with only 34 soldiers in 1944, led the Vietnamese people's army from victory to victory during the resistance wars against French colonialists and then American imperialists.
Offering incense to them, PM Chinh recalled their great contributions to the nation.
He took this occasion to extend his New Year wishes to the late leaders’ families./.