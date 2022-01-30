PM pays pre-Tet visit to Air Defence - Air Force
The Vietnamese Party, State and people always pay special attention to and strive to strongly and comprehensively build the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) in general, and the Air Defence - Air Force in particular, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed when visiting the Air Defence - Air Force on January 30 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
PM Chinh visited the Air Traffic Management Centre, the Airspace Management Centre and the Combat Operations Command of the Air Defence - Air Force.
At the Combat Operations Command and through the online form, the Government leader directed the combat readiness, and encouraged and extended his Tet wishes to the force as well as people and soldiers on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.
He acknowledged and appreciated efforts, victories and achievements that the Air Defence – Air Force has gained over the past time.
The PM noted that in 2022, the world and regional situation may continue developing complicatedly and unpredictably, with fiercer traditional and non-traditional security challenges and the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic directly affecting the development and stability of countries.
Domestically, besides opportunities and advantages, Vietnam will continue to be negatively affected by climate change, natural disasters, and diseases, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task of safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the new situation is heavier, requiring the VPA in general and the Air Defence - Air Force in particular to innovate themselves and uphold the heroic tradition of the army, PM Chinh stressed./.