Politics Canadian scholars appreciate CPV’s leadership in national construction The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on January 29 held a webinar on Vietnam’s foreign policy on the occasion of the 92th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).

Politics There’s something very special, and uniquely Vietnamese, about Tet atmosphere: Australian Ambassador As the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival – the biggest and longest festival of the Vietnamese people – is approaching, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie shared with the Vietnam News Agency’s reporter about her feeling about Tet and the outcomes of cooperation between the two countries in the recent past as well as prospects of the relationship in the near future. The following is the full text of the interview.

Politics Japan boosts all-round cooperation to help Vietnam realise zero-carbon society: Ambassador Japan will promote comprehensive cooperation from policy, technology to financial issues with Vietnam to help it realise a zero-carbon society, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio has affirmed in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics Trade and investment - locomotives for Vietnam – Canada ties Vietnam and Canada have enjoyed robust collaboration ties in the past years. In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul has affirmed that despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, both nations witnessed rosy relations in 2021. Particularly, trade and investment were billed as important locomotives to develop the ties into a new high.