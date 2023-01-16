PM pays pre-Tet visit to northern border Cao Bang province
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 16 visited and presented gifts to local armed forces, policy beneficiary families, revolutionary beneficiaries and the needy in the northern province of Cao Bang on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.
In Quang Hoa district, PM Chinh presented 200 sets of Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, people who rendered services to the nation, poor households as well as needy members of trade unions.
Briefing local residents on the achievements that the country made in 2022, PM Chinh hailed contributions by Cao Bang in this overall success.
He asked local authorities to better care for locals, especially the needy during Tet, ensuring a warm festival for all without leaving anyone behind.
The PM reminded local authorities and residents to ensure safety during the festival, while continuing to implement their tasks in security-defence and economic development, building a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
PM Pham Minh Chinh presents Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, people who rendered services to the nation, poor households as well as needy members of trade unions in Ta Lung town of Quang Hoa district. (Photo: VNA)He also extended New Year greetings to the Party Organisation, administration and residents of Quang Hoa district.
Visiting officers and soldiers of border guard post of Ta Lung border gate in Ta Lung town of Quang Hoa district, as well as local children sponsored by the border guard post, PM Chinh said he understood difficulties and tough tasks that officers and soldiers of the border guard post is burdening and recognised their efforts in completing their missions.
The Government leader underlined the significance of ensuring border stability and protecting national sovereignty and territory, asking the border guard force to work harder to ensure a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, building a firm defence zone and providing the best conditions for economic collaboration activities.
He asked the Ta Lung border guard post to coordinate with local authorities to review the list of needy people to ensure that no one suffered from hunger and cold, and everyone enjoys a warm festival.
Earlier, on January 15, PM Chinh visited Lam Thi Men, a Heroic Vietnamese Mother in Quy Thuan commune, Quang Hoa district, during which he wished the mother of two martyrs good health and happiness in the New Year.
The Government leader affirmed that the Party, State and people always remember the contributions and sacrifice by policy beneficiary families and are working hard to give the best care for them.
As part of his ongoing trip to Cao Bang, on January 16, PM Chinh inspected a number of areas and socio-economic infrastructure projects in the locality, including Ta Lung border gate area, border marker No.943 and Ta Lung 2 bridge in Ta Lung town.
The PM said that Cao Bang should take border economic zones as the new development momentum of the province, thus optimising their efficiency. The province should focus on building transport infrastructure system connecting with the zones, including a highway linking Bac Kan, Lang Son and Quang Ninh provinces.
The PM also inspected Dong Dang-Tra Linh expressway connecting Cao Bang and Lang Son provinces. The 121-km expressway has about 63km running through Cao Bang, which is invested in the public-private partnership form. Once completed, it will connect Tra Linh border gate of Cao Bang, Tan Thanh and Coc Nam border gates in Lang Son province with Hanoi and the Red River Delta region, helping promote socio-economic growth of the localities it crosses./.