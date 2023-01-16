Politics Symposium talks significance, lessons of Paris Peace Accords A symposium was held in Hanoi on January 16 to highlight the historical significance and lessons of the Paris agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam, 50 years since the signing of the accords on January 27, 1973.

Politics 2023 expected to give push to Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has hosted a press conference to announce the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 and the celebration plan for the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (March 23, 1973) and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries (January 2013-2023).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.